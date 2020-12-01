Will minor-league teams lose affiliation?

Q: I've been scouring the interwebs for info on the upcoming minor-league contraction as it pertains to Cardinals affiliates. The only thing I've been able to confirm is that the State College Spikes will no longer be a Cards affiliate and, instead, will be part of a MLB Draft Wooden Bat League for rising, draft-eligible amateurs. Have you heard anything about Memphis, Springfield, Peoria or Jupiter also moving leagues or losing affiliation?
A: I'm a little concerned that scouring the internet didn't come up with what I've written about this the past few weeks, because it's something I've tried to keep readers here informed about, or answered honestly when asked on Twitter.
The Cardinals own Palm Beach and Springfield, and they have a stake in Memphis. It was described recently to me as a "passive" stake in the Redbirds. That remains a factor in their assignments, and the ownership of two affiliates gives the Cardinals lots of influence.
The Cardinals will have four full-season affiliates, an official told me about a month ago, and they don't expect much change, if any. A few weeks ago we talked about how Peoria and Palm Beach were expected to swap levels, and at last check that is set to happen with the Midwest League going High-A and the Florida State League going to Low-A. The Cardinals will have the affiliate they own, Springfield, at Class AA. When last I checked with Cardinals officials they did not expect any "dramatic" changes to their organization of minor-league teams, not like some other franchises are seeing. That's how it was described to me before Thanksgiving.
Yes, State College is going into the "draft league," and the Cardinals also lost Johnson City as an affiliate. The Appy League is going to a college league.
