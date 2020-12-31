Will season come down to goaltending?

Q: With the additions of Kyle Clifford and Mike Hoffman, the Blues will be able to roll four lines again this year. Defense looks strong again. Do you think this season comes down to goaltending, specifically what Ville Husso does in the 15 to 20 games he gets to play?
A: Seasons are usually decided by goalies in the playoffs. The team with the best goalie in the playoff is the team that wins, though usually you don't know who that is until the season is over. To win the Stanley Cup, the Blues had to beat Tuukka Rask in the Final. The Blues would seem to have the bodies on offense. There remain some questions on defense, just because we haven't see this unit, and losing Alex Pietrangelo changes a lot of things.
I've said this before that it now becomes a parlay: Before, you knew what you would get from Pietrangelo in all aspects of the game. Now, you need Colton Parayko to step up as the boss on defense, you need Justin Faulk to establish himself again, you need Torey Krug to run the power play. There are three things that need to happen to fill the space voided by Pietrangelo. All three are fairly likely, but if one doesn't happen, there could be problems. Unless Husso is a total dud, the big question in goal will be: Is 2018-19 Jordan Binnington back? If he plays like he did that first season, the Blues should be in good shape with the other components they have.