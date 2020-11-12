WILL SEC SCRAMBLE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE?

QUESTION: The final bye week has Mizzou slated to play make-up vs. Vanderbilt. Will the SEC relook at that if it impacts the SEC East? Long shot for Georgia, but a shot nonetheless.
MATTER: At this point, Florida would have to lose two games for Georgia to get back into contention for the SEC East. I don't see that happening. But if the league suspects there's a chance Georgia could figure into the East, they could have Mizzou and Georgia play on Dec. 12 and play Mizzou-Vandy on Dec. 19. I'd say it's too early for the league to make those decisions.
Who's to say next week's games won't be disrupted, too? Worst-case scenario is multiple teams are going to have to miss multiple games. That’s why commissioner Greg Sankey essentially said this week that any games could be moved to make sure as many games can be salvaged as possible.
