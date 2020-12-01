Will the 2021 Cardinals be a better team?

Q: Any chance the 2021 Cardinals are a better team than the 2020 Cardinals? With revenue likely getting cut, what can the Cardinals add to improve the team?
A: Absolutely it can be a better team. Jack Flaherty could be a Cy Young contender. That would make their pitching better. Jordan Hicks will be around, healthy, ready to go. The outfield must be addressed, and the Cardinals are keen to improve on it. So, yeah, they can be better. Don't give them a pass.
