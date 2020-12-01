 Skip to main content
Will the 2021 Cardinals be a better team?
Will the 2021 Cardinals be a better team?

St. Louis Cardinals warm up for Game 2

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws in the outfield before the start of Game 2 of a wild-card series between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Petco Park in San Diego. If the series goes to Game, Flaherty will be the starting pitcher. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: Any chance the 2021 Cardinals are a better team than the 2020 Cardinals? With revenue likely getting cut, what can the Cardinals add to improve the team?

A: Absolutely it can be a better team. Jack Flaherty could be a Cy Young contender. That would make their pitching better. Jordan Hicks will be around, healthy, ready to go. The outfield must be addressed, and the Cardinals are keen to improve on it. So, yeah, they can be better. Don't give them a pass.

