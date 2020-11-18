 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING

Will there be a season?
0 comments

Will there be a season?

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year

Q: Is there a remote possibility we do not have a season? There is a rumor that nine owners think it would be better to tank the season. Say it isn’t so.

A: I don't know if it's nine owners, but I think Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reported a couple of weeks ago that some owners had suggested just skipping the 2020-21 season and starting fresh in 2021-22. Former Blues goalie and current NHL mega-agent Mike Liut — who's very turned in on all this — told me a week or so ago that he thought there was a 75 percent chance the NHL would play this season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bach Society of St. Louis
Online

Bach Society of St. Louis

When 7 p.m. Dec. 23; VIP show at 6:30 p.m. • Where bachsociety.org • How much $15, $75-$150 for VIP • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports