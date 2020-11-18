Will there be a season?

Q: Is there a remote possibility we do not have a season? There is a rumor that nine owners think it would be better to tank the season. Say it isn’t so.
A: I don't know if it's nine owners, but I think Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reported a couple of weeks ago that some owners had suggested just skipping the 2020-21 season and starting fresh in 2021-22. Former Blues goalie and current NHL mega-agent Mike Liut — who's very turned in on all this — told me a week or so ago that he thought there was a 75 percent chance the NHL would play this season.
