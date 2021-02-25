William Wells Brown (1814-1884)

Author, abolitionist. Born in Kentucky to an enslaved woman, Brown's owner sold his siblings and mother after he brought them to St. Louis. Brown, hired out to different people, escaped from a steamboat owner, Enoch Price. Wright identifies him as the first African American historian as well as a novelist and playwright. Wright published his memoir as a fugitive slave in 1847, aided others fleeing slavery, and lectured on abolition in New England and Great Britain, where he met Charles Dickens.