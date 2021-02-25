William Wells Brown (1814-1884)

Author, abolitionist. Born in Kentucky to an enslaved woman, Brown's owner sold his siblings and mother after he brought them to St. Louis. Brown, hired out to different people, escaped from a steamboat owner, Enoch Price. Wright identifies him as the first African American historian as well as a novelist and playwright. Wright published his memoir as a fugitive slave in 1847, aided others fleeing slavery, and lectured on abolition in New England and Great Britain, where he met Charles Dickens.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today