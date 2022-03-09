Willy Wonka, interactive art and new concerts

Happy Wednesday, St. Louis. Here are a few of today's headlines from our entertainment writers.

• "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" opened last night for a brief run at the Fox Theatre. Our Calvin Wilson was there and in his review praises the musical for its imaginative story and catchy songs.

• A new exhibition at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation invites visitors to interact with the artworks — carefully. "Assembly Required" encourages the viewer to "build, shape and use" the pieces on view. Jane Henderson gives you a preview of what you'll see.

• And music critic Kevin C. Johnson has updates on upcoming concerts by Mt. Joy, Gary Gulman, Asking Alexandria and Nothing More.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor