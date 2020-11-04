Q: With it being a shortened season and Vladimir Tarasenko having to have surgery again, I would not be shocked if the Blues keep him in long-term injured reserve this season in order to get him ready to play next season. It would be a win-win: Blues get the cap and give “Tank” the opportunity to heal fully and prolong his career.
A: It would be very, very, very tough to tell a healthy Tarasenko, who has been cleared to play, that he's not going to play. In fact, if he's been cleared to play by team doctors and the team doesn't play him, it's going to get very messy very quickly. There's an extremely valid case to be made that, to use an example, resting Alexander Steen regularly during the season would keep him fresh for the postseason, when you want him. That doesn't happen. Unlike baseball or basketball, giving a guy a day off to rest just doesn't happen. Giving a guy a season off to rest happens less. The Blues could try playing him fewer minutes, using him 12 minutes a game rather than 15 or 18, but even that doesn't happen often.
Also, I don't know that you can keep a guy who's been cleared to play on LTIR, because then teams would use that as a dodge to get around a bad contract for a bad player. You actually have to provide paperwork from a doctor saying the guy can't play when he goes on LTIR. The league in this case would step in and say he doesn't qualify for being on LTIR. No, if Tararsenko can play, he'll be playing.
