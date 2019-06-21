Description: Windsor C-1 School District is located in northern Jefferson County about 25 miles south of St. Louis. The area associated with Windsor includes the towns of Kimmswick, Imperial, Barnhart and Arnold. The district currently has an enrollment of over 3,000 students attending the five school buildings located in the district. Windsor schools, students and staff have won many awards and received recognition over the years such as being named a 2018 Missouri District of Character, Freer Elementary is a National Blue Ribbon School and Windsor Elementary is a 2018 National School of Character. The Windsor C-1 Board of Education was awarded the 2018 MSBA Outstanding Boards of Education Award.
Sector: Education
Headquarters: Imperial
Year Founded: 1922
Employees: 414
Website: windsor.k12.mo.us