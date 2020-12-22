Winning back the fans?

Q: Do the Cardinals realize they are in a spot where they might need to win some fans back once the ballpark reopens?
A: I don't know if the Cardinals realize there are fans who are losing interest. I think they should. I asked Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak on one of his recent Zooms about this topic. He was talking a lot about how the payroll is fluid because the team does not yet know how many fans will be in the stands for 2021. I asked how much emphasis is being put on building a team that draws fans to the stands -- when fans are allowed to come. He suggested, somewhat jokingly, that it was a passive aggressive way of saying they should improve the offense. It wasn't mean to be passive aggressive, but it was meant to point out that it's asking a lot of fans to go support a third season of a below-average offense, especially if there are still some virus concerns looming. The Cardinals know not every fan is ticked about the team. They also know there will likely be a boom of sports energy when we get the all clear to get back to games. But I do think they are underestimating how uninspired some -- not just the vocal folks on Twitter -- are becoming toward the product. No World Series this season makes it a decade without one. That's not a small number for the team with the most rings in the National League.