Winnipeg Jets

Players to watch: Mark Scheifele centers an elite top line with Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler. No. 2 center Pierre-Luc Dubois looks to regain his forceful form in his full season with the Jets. Play-driving winger Nikolaj Ehlers should help with that process. Andrew Copp and former Blues center Paul Stastny add offensive depth. Workhorse Connor Hellebuyck remains one of the league’s top-five goaltenders. Newcomers Nate Schmidt and Brenden Dillon join Neal Pionk and Josh Morrissey on defense.