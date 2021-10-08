 Skip to main content
Canada's NHL teams embrace return to normal divisions

Winnipeg Jets goalie Mikhail Berdin, centre, makes a pad save while Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat, left, and Alex Chiasson look on during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Richard Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

2021 record: 30-23-3 (3rd, North)

Players to watch: Mark Scheifele centers an elite top line with Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler. No. 2 center Pierre-Luc Dubois looks to regain his forceful form in his full season with the Jets. Play-driving winger Nikolaj Ehlers should help with that process. Andrew Copp and former Blues center Paul Stastny add offensive depth. Workhorse Connor Hellebuyck remains one of the league’s top-five goaltenders. Newcomers Nate Schmidt and Brenden Dillon join Neal Pionk and Josh Morrissey on defense.

Outlook: With an improved defensive corps, the Jets have all the elements needed to contend for the Cup this season.

