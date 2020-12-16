Winnipeg rewind

Q: Has anyone out there watched any of the Blues' 2019 playoff games? Over the weekend I was trying to stay away from the news so I watched game 5 against Winnipeg. What a game! It only gets better with age. Binnington had to have made at least 10 game-saving saves to keep the boys in it before they tied and won the game with Schwartz' tip in. I believe that comeback showed the team they had something special to make a long run. They just wouldn't quit.
This is THE game of the 2019 Blues winning season. I know, most say game 7 at Boston. What say you?
A: I watched some of those playoff games when FSM was showing replays last spring during the initial pandemic pause. That Winnipeg series was something else. And Game 5, I believe was dubbed the "Manitoba Miracle" by TV play-by-play man John Kelly. I believe that's where Connor Hellebuyck came up with his "lucky pinball" quote about some of the Blues' goals, I think in reference to the Schwartz goal. The entire "White Out" atmosphere was tremendous. Game 7 against Dallas might also rival Game 5 in Winnipeg for top game in the series. Also rivaling it might be the "Urinal Game" in Boston. and the "Hand-Pass Game" against San Jose.
