Winnipeg rewind
Winnipeg rewind

Blues Jets Hockey

Winnipeg Jets' Kevin Hayes (12) attempts to tip the loose puck into the net of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) in Game 5 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Q: Has anyone out there watched any of the Blues' 2019 playoff games? Over the weekend I was trying to stay away from the news so I watched game 5 against Winnipeg. What a game! It only gets better with age. Binnington had to have made at least 10 game-saving saves to keep the boys in it before they tied and won the game with Schwartz' tip in. I believe that comeback showed the team they had something special to make a long run. They just wouldn't quit.

This is THE game of the 2019 Blues winning season. I know, most say game 7 at Boston. What say you?

A: I watched some of those playoff games when FSM was showing replays last spring during the initial pandemic pause. That Winnipeg series was something else. And Game 5, I believe was dubbed the "Manitoba Miracle" by TV play-by-play man John Kelly. I believe that's where Connor Hellebuyck came up with his "lucky pinball" quote about some of the Blues' goals, I think in reference to the Schwartz goal. The entire "White Out" atmosphere was tremendous. Game 7 against Dallas might also rival Game 5 in Winnipeg for top game in the series. Also rivaling it might be the "Urinal Game" in Boston. and the "Hand-Pass Game" against San Jose.

 

