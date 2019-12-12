Saint Louis Art Museum
"After the stellar 2018 Kehinde Wiley: Saint Louis exhibition, black... art has again captured the spotlight at the Saint Louis Art Museum. Visitors have until March 22 to view The Shape of Abstraction, a breathtaking exhibit that presents a stellar group of abstract expressionist work by black artists."
When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info slam.org
The St. Louis Art Museum celebrates cultures from around the world with performances by Dances of India, Afriky Lolo, St. Louis Osuwa Taiko and more. Create holiday decorations to take home, and make a seasonal card that will be donated to a local charity. By Valerie Schremp Hahn