Winter Opera St. Louis: ‘Suor Angelica’

When 7:30 p.m. March 19-20, 2 p.m. March 21 • Where Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue • How much $25-$40 • More info 314-865-0038; winteroperastl.org
Winter Opera St. Louis presents Puccini’s “Suor Angelica,” a one-act opera set in a 17th-century Tuscan convent. After seven years with no communication from her family, Sister Angelica secretly longs to hear from them. When she finally does, the news is unbearable. The story follows her emotional journey through tragic loss and redemption. The roughly one-hour performance features all local performers and is sung in Italian with English supertitles. “Suor Angelica” is presented live in a socially distanced environment. Seating is limited to 125 in the Ross Family Theatre of Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Masks are required. By Eric Meyer