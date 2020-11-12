When 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 8 p.m. Dec. 2 • Where Dominic’s on the Hill, 5101 Wilson Avenue • How much $85 (includes dinner) • More info 314-865-0038; winteroperastl.org
Winter Opera St. Louis offers Holidays on the Hill, a series of live events. The concerts take place at Dominic’s on the Hill, and the price includes the performance and a four-course dinner (drinks not included). Winter Opera artists will perform at a safe distanced from the audience.
Other concerts
• Laka: “Santa Baby,” 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue), $15-$20, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Funky Butt Brass Band 12th Annual Holiday Brasstravaganza, 8 p.m. Dec. 12, 6 p.m. Dec. 13, the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard), $30, ticketmaster.com
• El Monstero: The Pink Floyd Experience, 8 p.m. Dec. 17-19 (sold out), 8 p.m. Dec. 21-23, 8 p.m. Dec. 25, 8 p.m. Dec. 26-27 (sold out), 8 p.m. 29-31, the Pageant, $50-$60, ticketmaster.com
• Terry Barber: “Christmas Presence,” 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 19, Blue Strawberry, $15-$30, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Denise Thimes: "A Denise Thimes Christmas," 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Blue Strawberry, $20-$25, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Trans-Siberbian Orchestra Christmas Eve and Other Stories Livestream, 7 p.m. Dec. 18 (available on demand Dec. 20), $30, tsolivestream.com