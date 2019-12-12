Winter Rep Spotlight: COCAdance!... - COCA (Center of Creative Arts)
Winter Rep Spotlight: COCAdance! COCAdance is an advanced student dance company packed with versatile artists. They work in a wide range of styles...
When 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday • Where Edison Theatre, Washington University, 6465 Forsyth Boulevard • How much $16-$20 • More info edison.wustl.edu
COCA presents COCAdance, Ballet Eclectica and the COCA Hip-Hop Crew in a tribute to artists of color in the dance world. It’s a showcase for inventive choreography and promising young performers. By Calvin Wilson