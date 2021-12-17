 Skip to main content
Winter Solstice Observance
Winter Solstice Observance

When 6:30 a.m. Dec. 19 • Where Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey Street, Collinsville • How much Free • More info cahokiamounds.org

Early birds can observe the winter solstice at Cahokia Mounds at the Woodhenge Construction, built in the same space where the Mississipian people gathered to watch the sunrise 1,000 years ago. The actual winter solstice — the shortest day of the year and the first day of winter — is Dec. 21, but this event is held on a Sunday so more people can attend. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

