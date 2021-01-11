 Skip to main content
Winter warm-up
Winter warm-up

Q: Do you think the Cardinals may be waiting to announce Yadier Molina and/or Adam Wainwright’s re-signings at the Winter Warm-Up?

A: Nope. John Mozeliak does like his theater, for sure. But he would have to move fast to get those deals completed and announced and stay ahead of folks like all of us asking. Clubs do have to file such things with the union and MLB, and the more people who know -- because it takes a lot of people to know -- the less likely they can stage something like that. Still, this week will provide some added pressure to make moves.

 

