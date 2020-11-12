 Skip to main content
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park

Horse-drawn carriages roll through a tunnel of lights in 2016 at Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park.

When Nov. 20-Jan. 2; 5:30-9:30 p.m. daily (closed Nov. 24, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve) • Where Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road • How much $10 per vehicle, $90 for a tour bus • More info winterwonderlandstl.com

Tilles Park will be decorated with holiday scenes and more than a million twinkling lights in a display that has drawn crowds for more than 30 years. On select nights, mostly Mondays, the park is closed to vehicular traffic for the Winter Wonderland Walk ($6 per person). Most Saturdays are reserved for carriage rides only.

Nighttime parades

For a chance to see Santa and watch colorfully illuminated displays roll through the streets, check out some of these nighttime parades, a few of which have become “reverse” parades, meaning spectators drive past stationary decorations and lights.

• Washington, 6 p.m. Nov. 27

• Highland, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 (reverse parade)

• Wentzville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

• Festus-Crystal City, 7 p.m. Nov. 30

• Pevely-Herculaneum, 7 p.m. Dec. 3

• Union, 6 p.m. Dec. 11

• Collinsville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 (reverse parade)

• De Soto, 6 p.m. Dec. 5

• St. Clair, 6 p.m. Dec. 12

