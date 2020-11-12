When Nov. 20-Jan. 2; 5:30-9:30 p.m. daily (closed Nov. 24, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve) • Where Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road • How much $10 per vehicle, $90 for a tour bus • More info winterwonderlandstl.com

Tilles Park will be decorated with holiday scenes and more than a million twinkling lights in a display that has drawn crowds for more than 30 years. On select nights, mostly Mondays, the park is closed to vehicular traffic for the Winter Wonderland Walk ($6 per person). Most Saturdays are reserved for carriage rides only.