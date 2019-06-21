Description: Wireless Vision’s mission is to provide customers with the best sales and service in the wireless Telecommunications industry. Our people, we believe, are the differentiator in our marketplace. We seek to attract, hire and retain the best sales and customer service advocates, thereby insuring that our customers have "accessible experts" to address all of their needs. Wireless Vision is built upon collaborative teams with diversified experience committed to providing the best customer experience.
Sector: Technology
Headquarters: Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
Year Founded: 2004
Employees: 3,410
Website: wirelessvision.com