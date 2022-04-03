With few exceptions, NL division contenders look similar to 2021

(Teams are listed in predicted order of finish)

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

NEW YORK METS

2021 record: 77-85

Outlook: Billionaire owner Steve Cohen hates losing. He overhauled his operation by hiring general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter. He bankrolled the addition of pitcher Max Scherzer, infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha in free agency. The Mets also traded for high-end starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and added Adam Ottavino to the bullpen. If Jacob deGrom can pitch 180 innings and shortstop Francisco Lindor can regain his previous form, this team could win 95 games.

ATLANTA BRAVES

2021 record: 88-73

Outlook: After letting franchise icon Freddie Freeman exit in free agency, the defending World Champion Braves traded for younger slugger Matt Olson and gave him an eight-year, $168 million contract. Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will miss time while recovering from a knee injury, which made the retention of Eddie Rosario more important. Signing free-agent relievers Kenley Jansen and Collin McHugh will bolster the bullpen already featuring closer Will Smith. The rotation remains a strength, too, with Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

2021 record: 82-80

Outlook: Looking to end a postseason drought dating to 2011, the Phillies kept spending this winter. Their offense, which was middling in ’21, muscled up with free-agent sluggers Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber to support MVP Bryce Harper. But those additions compromised the team’s already poor fielding. Ranger Suarez could emerge as a high-end starter, joining Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola in a strong rotation. The addition of Corey Knebel, Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia fortifies the bullpen.

MIAMI MARLINS

2021 record: 67-95

Outlook: CEO Derek Jeter quit out of frustration with the ownership’s weak financial commitment. But the Marlins should be less terrible after spending on free-agent outfielders Avisail Garcia and Jorge Soler. Adding infielder Joey Wendle strengthened an offense that ranked 29th in runs scored last season. Adding catcher Jacob Stallings bolstered the defense. General manager Kim Ng has set out to build a viable team around pitching ace Sandy Alcantara and young hitters Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesus Sanchez.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

2021 record: 65-97

Outlook: Despite being in rebuild mode, the Nationals invested in designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who will turn 42 this summer, to give outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell some backing. They also added Cesar Hernandez for infield depth. Outfielder Lane Thomas excelled last season after arriving from the Cardinals, so he will get his shot at everyday duty. Veterans Sean Doolittle and Steve Cishek should keep the bullpen respectable. But the rotation could struggle with Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross trying to come back from injuries.

NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

2021 record: 95-67

Outlook: Elite starting pitching led by Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta make the Brewers the division favorite again. Led by closer Josh Hader and setup man Devin Williams (Hazelwood West), the bullpen also is elite. Adding outfielders Andrew McCutchen and Hunter Renfroe will help the Brewers handle left-handed pitching. But the offense needs outfielder Christian Yelich to regain MVP form, second baseman Kolten Wong to stay healthy, and shortstop Willy Adames and third baseman Luis Urias to repeat their 2021 production.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

2021 record: 90-72

Outlook: The Nostalgia Tour ’22 begins with Albert Pujols, 42, joining Yadier Molina, 39, and Adam Wainwright, 40, for a potential farewell season. This reunion will be marketing gold, but iffy on the competitive side. Staff ace Jack Flaherty and 2021 closer Alex Reyes are shelved by shoulder injuries. Free-agent Steven Matz filled a rotation need, and the club hopes newcomers Drew VerHagen and Nick Wittgren can add to the arms supply. Corey Dickerson adds another outfield/DH option. The Cardinals are relying on shortstop Paul DeJong to get back on track, and for continued growth from a strong outfield of Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson. The Redbirds may be the best defensive team in baseball, and corner stars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are rock-solid.

CHICAGO CUBS

2021 record: 71-91

Outlook: Signaling that their rebuild will be quick, the Cubs signed free-agent pitchers Marcus Stroman and Drew Smyly, outfielder Seiya Suzuki, shortstop Andrelton Simmons and catcher Yan Gomes. Wade Miley was a bargain addition for the rotation. Third baseman Patrick Wisdom should get to prove that his late-career breakout wasn’t a fluke. Second baseman Nick Madrigal will get an opportunity to stake his place in the new team nucleus. Faded right fielder Jason Heyward remains on board, eating up $22 million of the team’s reduced payroll.

CINCINNATI REDS

2021 record: 83-79

Outlook: The rebuild has begun. The Reds let slugger Nick Castellanos exit in free agency. They discarded pitcher Wade Miley and traded starting pitcher Sonny Gray, outfielder Jesse Winker, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and catcher Tucker Barnhart. Signing Tommy Pham to hit in the cozy Great American Ball Park could offset some of the lost offense. The Reds could trade staff ace Luis Castillo once he’s healthy. Starting pitcher Tyler Mahle also could move. First baseman Joey Votto can’t be happy about the franchise’s direction.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

2021 record: 61-101

Outlook: The Pirates will be terrible again after selling off veterans for prospects and slashing payroll for their sixth straight season. One of the sport’s more picturesque parks will house perhaps the ugliest team. Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, center fielder Bryan Reynolds and starting pitcher Zach Thompson are nice building blocks, but the rest of the lineup is a mess. Stopgap position players like Daniel Vogelbach and Ben Gamel will have to fill roles for manager Derek Shelton. Jose Quintana might be the staff ace, which is not ideal.

NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

2021 record: 106-56

Outlook: After failing to repeat as World Champions, the Dodgers went back into their vault. They didn’t need free-agent slugger Freddie Freeman, but they signed him because they could. He joined an attack featuring outfielder Mookie Betts, shortstop Trea Turner, second baseman Max Muncy and outfielder Cody Bellinger. The Dodgers lost closer Kenley Jansen, shortstop Corey Seager and pitcher Max Scherzer to free agency, but they retained infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor and pitcher Clayton Kershaw. They also added pitching depth with Andrew Heaney, Tyler Anderson and Daniel Hudson.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2021 record: 107-55

Outlook: After winning with smoke and mirrors last season, the Giants had work to do after losing catcher Buster Posey to retirement and pitcher Kevin Gausman and slugger Kris Bryant to free agency. Shuffling players on and off the roster and from spot to spot in the lineup only works for so long. So they added pitchers Carlos Rodon, Alex Cobb, Matthew Boyd, Carlos Martinez and Jakob Junis. Outfielder Joc Pederson arrived to add power to manager Gabe Kapler’s platoon army, and elite catching prospect Joey Bart graduated into Posey’s role.

SAN DIEGO PADRES

2021 record: 79-83

Outlook: New manager Bob Melvin is trying to reset the team psyche after the 12-34 collapse late last season. But shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. could be sidelined into June after wrist surgery. That made the whiffs on top free agents even more painful. First baseman Luke Voit (Lafayette High, Missouri State) should be a value addition, as could catcher Jorge Alfaro and pitchers Nick Martinez. Luis Garcia and Robert Suarez. Mike Clevinger’s comeback from Tommy John surgery will be critical, and San Diego will need more from starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Blake Snell.

COLORADO ROCKIES

2021 record: 74-87

Outlook: By signing free-agent slugger Kris Bryant to offset the loss of shortstop Trevor Story to free agency, the Rockies proved they are not in full tank-and-rebuild mode. José Iglesias, Alex Colome and Chad Kuhl were decent pickups as well. Trading for Randal Grichuk to hit in high altitude made sense. But this team is caught in that netherworld between contending and rebuilding while in a division featuring three powerful franchises. The Rockies could be doomed to fourth- and fifth-place finishes for a long, long time.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

2021 record: 52-110

Outlook: The addition of free-agent reliever Mark Melancon and starter Dan Straily strengthened a pitching staff that will need bounce-backs from young starters Zac Gallen and Luke Weaver in order to be remotely competitive. And how much does starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner have left? This team needs catcher Carson Kelly to stay healthy and for outfielder Pavin Smith to break out to keep the rebuild moving forward. Also, third base remains a concern to be addressed.

