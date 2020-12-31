 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WonderLight’s Christmas
0 comments

WonderLight’s Christmas

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

When Through Jan. 3; dusk to 10 p.m. daily • Where World Wide Technology Raceway, 700 Raceway Boulevard, Madison • How much $30 per car, up to seven passengers; or $7 per person; free for children 3 and under • More info wonderlightschristmas.com/st-louis

See more than 1 million LEDs from the comfort of your vehicle while driving through this 2-mile-long route, which includes giant Christmas trees, five tunnels of lights, shooting stars and dancing candy. Listen to a soundtrack of holiday music on a special FM station. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports