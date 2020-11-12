WonderLight’s Christmas

When Nov. 20-Jan. 3; dusk to 10 p.m. daily • Where World Wide Technology Raceway, 700 Raceway Boulevard, Madison • How much $30 per car, up to seven passengers; or $7 per person; free for children 3 and under • More info wonderlightschristmas.com/st-louis

See more than 1 million LEDs from the comfort of your vehicle while driving through this 2-mile-long route, which includes giant Christmas trees, five tunnels of lights, shooting stars and dancing candy. Listen to a soundtrack of holiday music on a special FM station.