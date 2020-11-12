 Skip to main content
WonderLight’s Christmas
WonderLight’s Christmas debuts this year at Word Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.

When Nov. 20-Jan. 3; dusk to 10 p.m. daily • Where World Wide Technology Raceway, 700 Raceway Boulevard, Madison • How much $30 per car, up to seven passengers; or $7 per person; free for children 3 and under • More info wonderlightschristmas.com/st-louis

See more than 1 million LEDs from the comfort of your vehicle while driving through this 2-mile-long route, which includes giant Christmas trees, five tunnels of lights, shooting stars and dancing candy. Listen to a soundtrack of holiday music on a special FM station.

Nighttime parades

For a chance to see Santa and watch colorfully illuminated displays roll through the streets, check out some of these nighttime parades, a few of which have become “reverse” parades, meaning spectators drive past stationary decorations and lights.

• Washington, 6 p.m. Nov. 27

• Highland, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 (reverse parade)

• Wentzville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

• Festus-Crystal City, 7 p.m. Nov. 30

• Pevely-Herculaneum, 7 p.m. Dec. 3

• Union, 6 p.m. Dec. 11

• Collinsville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 (reverse parade)

• De Soto, 6 p.m. Dec. 5

• St. Clair, 6 p.m. Dec. 12



