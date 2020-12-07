Q: I am still a bit troubled by the Kolten Wong decision. If defense is the Cardinals’ current calling card, why get rid of your best defensive player? Are they planning to make up his runs saved by an increase in offense? Do they think Edman and his total skill set is comparable? And why didn’t they try to renegotiate his contract, which Wong said they did not try to do?
A: The Cardinals feel they can get as good of a player or as much production for less cost. Period. They saw a way to shave $11.5 million from the payroll, and get similar production and greater "value" from less cost. That's the reason here. It's the money. It's what we talk a lot about -- it's the VALUE. So, Wong will be the superior defensive player and maybe go out and be a 3.0 WAR player, but if the Cardinals can get 2.5 WAR from a player at $10.5 million less, then they are getting better value, not the better player. That's the root of this decision. That's what they mean by flexibility. Lopping off the cost at a position where they think they can get less bang but for a better buck.
Yes, they see run differential as a sliding scale, and if they're going to prevent fewer they need to score more. That's a goal. Yes, I too was surprised when Wong told me that he would have renegotiated his deal with COVID-19 in mind, and that the Cardinals did not attempt to do that. It says a lot about how much they just wanted to immediately cut costs, and what they think the market for Wong and the market for players in general would be. They see value to be had, to be added.
