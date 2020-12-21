Q: Were the moves for Max Moroff and Jose Rondon the only moves John Mozeliak will make to make up for the hole created by (the release of) Kolten Wong? If so, the Cards are weaker by letting Wong go.
A: The Cardinals needed infield depth for the minors, too. They've had some departures there, and some of the younger players -- like, say, Mateo Gil -- aren't ready to leap into Class AAA at the moment. That's also true of Delvin Perez, who should be at that level given how long he's been in the organization. So this is about filling that gap as much as it is addressing the Wong absence. The Cardinals would like to add a player from outside to the major-league roster -- and that player could be an infielder or an outfielder. If they have the designated hitter in the NL, that would be the addition the Cardinals would look to make. Still, they have their eye out for infield depth that would bring certainty to the major-league level. At the moment, Edmundo Sosa is the backup shortstop.
And, yes, the Cardinals are weaker for having let Wong go.
