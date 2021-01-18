Wong, Molina and Wainwright

Q: What is the market looking like for Kolten Wong now that DJ LeMahieu is back in New York?
A: Wong still has hope of coming back to the Cardinals, as I understand it. But Toronto was in the LeMahieu chase and may then go after Wong.
Q: What is a fair salary to retain Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright? Amount and years.
A: Anything close to $10-$11 million, plus an option, for Molina, and $8 to $10 million for Wainwright for one year sounds ideal. But I'm not familiar with what budget the Cardinals are working.