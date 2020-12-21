Wong rumors

Q: Have you heard any rumors about Kolten Wong signing anywhere?
A: Not so much rumors. Mostly only things that I can report and have. Teams that have expressed some interest in Wong include Boston and the Angels, who have had longstanding interest. There were between six and 10 teams that initially reached out to check in with Wong, and as you've seen there hasn't been much movement since. The biggest reason for that -- D.J. LeMahieu. He's the top second baseman available in the market, and Wong is considered the next. So it's wise for Wong's group to see what LeMahieu gets and who is left after he signs to create better offers.
