125 Bald Eagle Ridge Road, Valley Park • 636-225-4390; worldbirdsanctuary.org
Reservations • Not required for general admission
Hours • 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
Capacity • No hard cap on outdoor area; amphitheater restricted to 25 visitors
PPE • Masks are “highly recommended” (required for ticketed Amazing Animal Encounters event)
On a recent weekday afternoon trip to the World Bird Sanctuary, my family had no difficulty remaining socially distanced from other visitors while we walked through the outdoor bird displays. A white line has been painted down the center of the main display path, with visitors instructed to stay to the right as they walk. (Everyone generally did so.) Per sanctuary guidelines, masks are “highly recommended” but not required. Again, there was plenty of space outside to stay apart from others, masked or unmasked. We didn’t linger at each display as long as we might have liked so as not to create a (distanced) traffic jam with those following us on the path, but it was still a lovely break from the Indoor Times to see such remarkable creatures as Anastasia, the Steller’s sea eagle. Note: The sanctuary is requesting a minimum $8 donation per vehicle of visitors. By Ian Froeb
