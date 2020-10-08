 Skip to main content
World Bird Sanctuary
The World Bird Sanctuary has planned plenty of Halloween events, including an adults-only Owl-o-Wine event ($50) on Oct. 10, a Wizarding Owl-o-ween Drive-Thru on Oct. 30 and a Wizarding Owl-o-ween walk-around event ($5-$30) on Oct. 31. Registration is required for all events except the Trick-or-Tweet Drive-Thru (registration encouraged).

When Various times and dates • Where World Bird Sanctuary, 125 Bald Eagle Ridge Road, Valley Park • How much Prices vary • More info worldbirdsanctuary.org

