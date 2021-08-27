When Festival at 4 p.m. Aug. 28, ride at 6 p.m., after-party at 8 p.m. • Where Starts and ends in the Grove neighborhood • How much Free • More info wnbrstl.org

Dare to bare it all or a little — or just watch from the sidelines — as the 13th annual World Naked Bike Ride rolls through the streets of St. Louis. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The ride is officially a protest, so the nudity is legal. It aims to promote body positivity, protest oil dependency and recognize cyclist safety issues. This year’s ride starts and ends in the Grove and passes through Lafayette Square, downtown, Soulard, Cherokee Street, South Grand and Tower Grove Park. By Valerie Schremp Hahn