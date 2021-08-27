 Skip to main content
World Naked Bike Ride
0 comments

World Naked Bike Ride

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2019 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis

Chuck Parson of St. Louis participates in the World Naked Bike Ride on July 20, 2019, in the Grove. 

When Festival at 4 p.m. Aug. 28, ride at 6 p.m., after-party at 8 p.m. • Where Starts and ends in the Grove neighborhood • How much Free • More info wnbrstl.org

Dare to bare it all or a little — or just watch from the sidelines — as the 13th annual World Naked Bike Ride rolls through the streets of St. Louis. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The ride is officially a protest, so the nudity is legal. It aims to promote body positivity, protest oil dependency and recognize cyclist safety issues. This year’s ride starts and ends in the Grove and passes through Lafayette Square, downtown, Soulard, Cherokee Street, South Grand and Tower Grove Park. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News