When Party is 4-11 p.m. Saturday; ride starts at 6 p.m. • Where Starts and ends on Manchester Avenue, between Sarah Street and Talmage Avenue, in the Grove • How much Free • More info wnbrstl.com
For the 12th year, St. Louis cyclists will take it all off — or as much as they dare — for a 10-mile ride that breezes through neighborhoods including the Grove, midtown, downtown, Soulard, Cherokee Street, South Grand and Tower Grove. The annual event — officially a protest, which makes the nudity legal — takes place in more than 70 cities in 20 countries. The goals: to protest oil dependency, recognize safety issues for cyclists and promote body-image positivity. Festivities in the Grove before and after the ride include DJs, live music, street vendors, body painting and costume contests. By Gabe Hartwig