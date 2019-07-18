Subscribe for 99¢
2018 World Naked Bike Ride

Bike riders wait for the start of the 11th Annual World Naked Bike Ride which was held Saturday in The Grove. Hundreds of participants wore nothing or next to nothing before, during and after the bicycle ride. There was also a costume contest, a drag show, music, food, vendor booths, and dancing. Photo by Tim Vizer

When Party is 4-11 p.m. Saturday; ride starts at 6 p.m. • Where Starts and ends on Manchester Avenue, between Sarah Street and Talmage Avenue, in the Grove • How much Free • More info wnbrstl.com

For the 12th year, St. Louis cyclists will take it all off — or as much as they dare — for a 10-mile ride that breezes through neighborhoods including the Grove, midtown, downtown, Soulard, Cherokee Street, South Grand and Tower Grove. The annual event — officially a protest, which makes the nudity legal — takes place in more than 70 cities in 20 countries. The goals: to protest oil dependency, recognize safety issues for cyclists and promote body-image positivity. Festivities in the Grove before and after the ride include DJs, live music, street vendors, body painting and costume contests. By Gabe Hartwig