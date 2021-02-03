Would Wong still be here?

Q: If the Cardinals would have held off on the Matt Carpenter extension, would Kolten Wong still be on the team?
A: That would be an impossible line to trace so directly. Carpenter's extension, while regrettable, did not keep the Cardinals from adding Arenado, who will hold the biggest contract in team history.
So, I have a hard time believing the Carpenter extension was what kept the Cards from picking up the option on Wong.
Wong's option was not picked up for three reasons. First, the Cardinals saw it as one of the few unlocked levers they could pull to create some financial wiggle room. The second part is the current market, which is trending in a very bad direction for non-elite all-around stars, would suggest Wong's $12.5 million owed in 2021 was probably an above-market evaluation for this time. And three, while Wong's defense is elite, he did not hit as well last season, making the decision easier for a team that needs runs.
The next deal Wong signs will probably be for less than $12.5 million per season. That he's still out there on the market and has expressed a desire to consider a return tells me he would at least think about taking a little less to rejoin the team. If he did, a ball might not get out of the infield all season.