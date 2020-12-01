Would Wong thrive with a new team?

Q: Kolten Wong always appeared to thrive when he was comfortable. Wouldn't going to a new team with heightened expectations and a brighter spotlight be the exact thing Wong shouldn't do at this point in his career?
A: Wong seems more and more confident and comfortable with his ability and what he can do on a baseball field, and a new team is likely to get that player, not the one who was yo-yo'd around the lineup and in and out of it. His new contract can be read as a commitment to him, and he'll thrive as a result. It still wouldn't surprise me if he's an All-Star at some point. I thought it would be Cardinals fans who voted him into that role. Guess it might be another fan base that does it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!