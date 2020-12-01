 Skip to main content
Would Wong thrive with a new team?
Would Wong thrive with a new team?

St. Louis Cardinals V San Diego Padres, Game 3 wild-card series

St. Louis Cardinals Kolten Wong (16) puts the ball in play in the first inning of Game 3 of a wild-card series between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Petco Park in San Diego. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: Kolten Wong always appeared to thrive when he was comfortable. Wouldn't going to a new team with heightened expectations and a brighter spotlight be the exact thing Wong shouldn't do at this point in his career?

A: Wong seems more and more confident and comfortable with his ability and what he can do on a baseball field, and a new team is likely to get that player, not the one who was yo-yo'd around the lineup and in and out of it. His new contract can be read as a commitment to him, and he'll thrive as a result. It still wouldn't surprise me if he's an All-Star at some point. I thought it would be Cardinals fans who voted him into that role. Guess it might be another fan base that does it.

