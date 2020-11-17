Q: MLB Network proposed this trade. Harrison Bader, Tommy Edman, Johan Oviedo and Angel Rondon to acquire Francisco Lindor from Cleveland? Wouldn't that be a steal for the Redbirds?
A: The problem is not the cost of getting Lindor for one season.
The Cardinals could do that.
The problem, for the Cardinals, is what it would take to keep Lindor after that.
They have shown reluctance to give the kind of deals Lindor is likely to command.
So, if you're not very confident you can keep him, you should not make that trade.
Because after a 2021 season — one that is still undefined at the moment — you would be without Lindor and the guys you traded for to get him for one season.
That's not a sustained-success move, and the Cardinals are a sustained-success team.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!