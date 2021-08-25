Wrestling returns to the Chase

After nearly 40 years, wrestling will return to the Chase Park Plaza. Starting this weekend, the National Wrestling Alliance brings four days of competition to the St. Louis hotel that had been home to the popular "Wrestling at the Chase" TV broadcasts. And NWA's new owner, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, says he's looking to expand St. Louis' role in the company. Justin Poole writes about the events for this weekend's Go! Magazine.
A pre-Broadway tryout for a musical adaptation of "The Karate Kid" will be part of the 2022 season at Stages St. Louis. Jack Lane, executive producer of Stages, tells theater critic Calvin Wilson that the production is “a really big deal” that could help establish St. Louis as a city for Broadway tryouts.
And music critic Kevin C. Johnson reviews Nelly's latest album, "Heartland," which successfully merges rap and country.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor