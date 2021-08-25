Wrestling returns to the Chase

After nearly 40 years, wrestling will return to the Chase Park Plaza. Starting this weekend, the National Wrestling Alliance brings four days of competition to the St. Louis hotel that had been home to the popular "Wrestling at the Chase" TV broadcasts. And NWA's new owner, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, says he's looking to expand St. Louis' role in the company. Justin Poole writes about the events for this weekend's Go! Magazine.