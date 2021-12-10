When 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 3-7 p.m. Dec 18, 1-5 p.m. Dec. 19 • Where Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA, 6880 Washington Avenue, University City • How much $15-$20; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info cocastl.org

Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” is reimagined hip-hop style with “wUNDERland.” The story is told through a new lens, with costumes, visual effects, contemporary music and hip-hop choreography. St. Louis singer Kennedy Holmes (“The Voice”) plays the Mad Hatter. The show is directed and choreographed by Anthony Redd Williams, artistic director of COCA’s Hip-Hop Crew. By Kevin C. Johnson