 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING

X-factors
0 comments

X-factors

  • 0

Q: I was debating with a buddy recently on the biggest X-factor for the Cardinals. I picked Dylan Carlson, he picked Paul DeJong. Your opinion?

A: I'm not sure how much of an X-factor Dylan Carlson would be considering he's going to get attention as a favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year. The Cardinals have cleared the playing time for him, and he'll be in a lineup possibly ahead of Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. His runs totals could go gangbusters.

Paul DeJong is a good call. He won't have to be the cleanup hitter AND shortstop for the team. He can be DeJong. He can be the power source on the back half of the lineup, less attention given him, and more opportunity with runners on base. The circumstances are good for him to be the X-factor you describe.

Lane Thomas has been a pick by Cardinals folks in the past, just FYI.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports