Washington Nationals starting pitcher and native St. Louisan Max Scherzer celebrates after Game 7 of the World Series in 2019. (AP Photo)
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina takes fielding practice alongside Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith at a spring training workout last February. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Junior Fernandez relaxes in the stands during a team workout at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez tries to keep dry while doing a standup in the rain before a Giants game in 2006. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Nolan Arenado warms up before a game. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) joke around during a pitching change in the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson
Q: I was debating with a buddy recently on the biggest X-factor for the Cardinals. I picked Dylan Carlson, he picked Paul DeJong. Your opinion?
A: I'm not sure how much of an X-factor Dylan Carlson would be considering he's going to get attention as a favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year. The Cardinals have cleared the playing time for him, and he'll be in a lineup possibly ahead of Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. His runs totals could go gangbusters.
Paul DeJong is a good call. He won't have to be the cleanup hitter AND shortstop for the team. He can be DeJong. He can be the power source on the back half of the lineup, less attention given him, and more opportunity with runners on base. The circumstances are good for him to be the X-factor you describe.
Lane Thomas has been a pick by Cardinals folks in the past, just FYI.
