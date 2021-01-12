Yadi, anyone?

Q: Should the Cardinals place an emphasis on adding players who are more exciting? Players with more personality?
A: Yadier Molina? Anyone?
Molina always seems pretty interesting and full of personality to me.
He's been around a while, too.
He makes the team better in 2021.
And wants to come back.
The last move the Cardinals made that incorporated something other than performance into the equation, at least admittedly, was the free-agent addition of Dexter Fowler. We heard as much about what he was supposed to do in the clubhouse as we did on the field. Fowler has not been as bad as some of his critics insist, but the deal was far from a home run.
I don't think the Cardinals need to make moves based on personality.
I think they need to make a move or two based off having an offense that can't score enough runs.
I think they should moves that help them win.
Winning is rarely bland.