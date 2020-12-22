Yadi in 8 spot

Q: If the Cardinals do bring back Yadier Molina, can they get him to agree in writing that he is the eight-hole hitter?
A: Are you sure he's the No. 8 hitter in this team's lineup? He was the team's best hitter in the postseason. He had a significantly better on-base plus slugging percentage than Tyler O'Neill last season, and there are some who remain adamant that O'Neill is going to be some sort of middle-order answer for this team. I get your point, and it's a valid one. Molina should not be hitting in the heart of the lineup. No way, no how. But you also have to look at the lineup, too. It's not exactly stocked with hitters better than Molina. The best way to move him down would be to a) stop letting him dictate things like where he hits and b) get better hitters who are obviously better candidates to hit in front of him.