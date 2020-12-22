 Skip to main content
Yadi on Instagram
Q: What do you think about Yadier Molina asking fans which team he should play for next season on Instagram?

Cardinals host Brewers

Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina smiles after getting his 2,000th career hit in 2020. Photo by Christian Gooden

A: Yadi being Yadi. There were no curse words in the post, so that's a plus. Look, I'm usually the first to roll my eyes at Molina's social media use, but I've got no problem with him taking suggestions on where he should go. And no, I don't think it means he's going anywhere. He's a free agent. He's hearing from other teams. He's trying to turn up the heat on the Cardinals, something he has done in previous negotiations, negotiations that ultimately ended with Molina getting what he wanted from the Cardinals. Molina is using his leverage. Why would we expect anything else?

 

