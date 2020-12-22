Yadi on Instagram

Q: What do you think about Yadier Molina asking fans which team he should play for next season on Instagram?
A: Yadi being Yadi. There were no curse words in the post, so that's a plus. Look, I'm usually the first to roll my eyes at Molina's social media use, but I've got no problem with him taking suggestions on where he should go. And no, I don't think it means he's going anywhere. He's a free agent. He's hearing from other teams. He's trying to turn up the heat on the Cardinals, something he has done in previous negotiations, negotiations that ultimately ended with Molina getting what he wanted from the Cardinals. Molina is using his leverage. Why would we expect anything else?