Yadi, Yadi, Yadi ...
Molina honors Clemente; Cardinals split pair with Tigers

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a two-run home run during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in St. Louis. Molina is wearing the number 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Q: Yadier Molina is going to do something incredible this series, isn't he?

A: Molina having a really good postseason is perhaps the easiest bet for anyone who knows Molina to make. He's playing for an extension. He wants another ring. He gets to catch his pal Wainwright in a huge game. He's healthy.

We might get some World Baseball Classic Yadi, and that's must-see stuff. His knack for the moments this year — hitting a homer on Roberto Clemente day was just one — have been remarkable. I bet there's at least one more 'whoa' moment left.

