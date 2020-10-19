YADIER MOLINA

He helped will the Cardinals into the playoff bracket by catching 37 games in 39 days after returning from the COVID-19 list. Molina went 6-for-13 in the postseason with two doubles, two RBIs. He threw out 45 percent of runners attempting to steal on him during the regular season and went 4-for-11 with five RBIs with runners in scoring position and two outs. On the down side, his on-base plus slugging percentage of .662 was his worst since 2015. But that’s not bad for a 38-year-old with nearly 2,400 games in the regular season and playoffs.
GRADE: A
