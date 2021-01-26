Q: Do you think the Cardinals have a perspective that Yadier Molina deserves a little more than the average player of his current ability is worth because of what he’s meant to the team and the community?
A: That would mesh with what they have said in the past about legacy players and how important it is to them that Molina finishes his career in a Cardinals uniform. It would not mesh with their actions, or lack thereof, this offseason.
There was a time when everyone, including Molina, seemed to assume that the contract that just expired, the one that paid him $20 million per season, was going to take him through the end of his career. Then Molina changed his mind. Great. But he's not going to get paid anything close to that $20 million per season now. By any team. And the Cardinals, citing pandemic-caused financial stress, are going above and beyond to not spend money they don't have to spend.
If Molina has a realistic view of his current value, I think the Cardinals would be wise to bring him back on a short-term deal. One season would be ideal. One season with some sort of an option could work. I can understand the hesitation for two seasons. If Molina has unrealistic expectations, I think he's going to find a hard time getting the deal he wants from the Cardinals, or any other team.
Molina's recent comments about considering retirement once again seem to suggest he is not sitting on an offer he can't say no to, and that approach also raises questions about his leverage, or lack thereof.