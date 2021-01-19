Yadi's contract

Q: Didn't Yadier Molina already get his legacy contract from the Cardinals? He was once among the highest-paid catchers. Does he want the Cardinals to overpay now?
A: There's a difference between a legacy contract and a legacy player, right? Molina did already get his big deal. That was the one that just expired, the one that paid him a handsome $20 million per year. Remember, there was a time not that long ago where he was suggesting he would retire at the end of that contract. So the assumption, if there was one, that the Cardinals were going to keep paying him that kind of money moving forward, well, forget about it. And Molina knows he isn't going to get that kind of money here, or anywhere. He's realistic, to an extent. I would guess -- Molina has not said to my knowledge -- that Molina wants to make more per year than the new deal signed by James McCann, which paid that catcher a little over $10 million per season. Molina has said he wants two years over one with an option. But Bengie Molina has suggested that his brother might be flexible on if there is a second contract year or an option. Negotiations will continue. But here's the thing. Molina's, Yadi's not Bengies', latest comments make it sound like he would consider retiring if he does not get what he's looking for. That would indicate none of the teams, not just the Cardinals, are seeing eye to eye with him on what his next deal looks like. That could change. Or Molina's opinion on what it will take to make him play could change. If the Cardinals wind up not getting Molina back and he retires because he feels undervalued, that's his call. If the Cardinals wind up losing Molina to another team because another team was willing to give him a little bit more, like $500,000 or less, well, that's a rough look for the Cardinals, if you ask me. If Molina walks away from one-year offers because he demands two, I think it's fair to question how bad he wanted to play in 2021 in the first place.