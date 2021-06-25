Yale Hollander, Chris Cyr, Precious J, Mollie Amburgey

The Gaslight Theater kicks off its Gaslight Comedy Series this weekend with a show featuring local comics Chris Cyr, Precious J and Mollie Amburgey, hosted by Yale Hollander. The series continues with NPR’s “Ask Me Another” host Ophira Eisenberg (July 9) and Myq Kaplan (July 16). Jimbo Mathus and the Dial Back Sound performs July 11 as part of the Gaslight Concert Series. Masks or proof of vaccination are required for audience members. By Gabe Hartwig