Yaquis Curbside Concerts: The Gaslight Squares

When 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 5-6 • Where Yaquis on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee Street • How much Free • More info facebook.com/yaquisoncherokee
In a city known for its music, “the best music on the Southside” is no small proclamation. But that’s what Yaquis on Cherokee has dubbed its weekly Friday night Curbside Concerts. Yaquis encourages people to bring a chair and grab a piece of wood-fired pizza as they listen to music on one of St. Louis’ most popular streets.
