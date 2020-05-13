Yash Shelar
Yash Shelar

Yash Shelar

Academy of the Sacred Heart

Grade: 6

Animal you want to be: A snake because I could slither away if I were in trouble!

Favorite book: “Code of Honor” by Alan Gratz because it shows that some races have to face more prejudice than others. There needs to be more awareness about racial bias so that the world can be more empathetic.

Favorite subject: Math

Hero: Mahatma Gandhi because he used peace as his ammunition to help India gain independence.

Hobbies: Piano, origami and chess.

