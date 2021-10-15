When 3 p.m. Oct. 17 • Where Community Music School of Webster University, 535 Garden Avenue, Webster Groves • How much $25-$50, $10 for students; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

The Bach Society of St. Louis presents a tribute to those most impacted by the past year, presenting its first in-person concert since 2019. Themed “Ye Shall Have a Song,” the concert features a broad stylistic range, showcasing works by J.S. Bach, Eleanor Daley, Ola Gjeilo, Alice Parker, Moses Hogan, Paul Simon and Dolly Parton. By Daniel Durchholz