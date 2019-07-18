When 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Tuesday • Where Greensfelder Recreation Complex, Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Road, Ballwin • How much Free entry except Friday ($10) • More info ymcabookfair.org
The book fair celebrates its 41st anniversary raising money for Gateway YMCA programs. Running five days, it designates noon to 3 p.m. Sunday as family day and will bring in food trucks, authors, arts and crafts, the Bubble Bus, Eckert’s peaches and more (check ymcabookfair.org for specific times). Monday is half-price day, and Tuesday is $10 for everything that fits in a box. By Jane Henderson