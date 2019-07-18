Subscribe for 99¢
Bibliophile bonanza!

A full room of bibliophiles amble through tables and tables of books on Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, at the first day of the 38th Annual YMCA Book Fair at Greensfelder Recreation Complex in Queeny Park. The fair continues through Tuesday from 9am to 9pm. On Monday, all books are half-price. Tuesday, book lovers can fill up any box they can carry out for $10. Proceeds benefit Y Community Literacy and youth programs at the Carondelet Park Recreation Complex and Washington University Campus YMCA. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

When 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Tuesday • Where Greensfelder Recreation Complex, Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Road, Ballwin • How much Free entry except Friday ($10) • More info ymcabookfair.org

The book fair celebrates its 41st anniversary raising money for Gateway YMCA programs. Running five days, it designates noon to 3 p.m. Sunday as family day and will bring in food trucks, authors, arts and crafts, the Bubble Bus, Eckert’s peaches and more (check ymcabookfair.org for specific times). Monday is half-price day, and Tuesday is $10 for everything that fits in a box. By Jane Henderson