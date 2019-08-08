When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $29.50-$32.50 • More info ticketmaster.com
Bluegrass band Yonder Mountain String Band may have released its most progressive album yet with “Love. Ain’t Love.” “It’s a little more eclectic,” says guitarist Adam Aijala. “None of us grew up with bluegrass, so there are always other influences in there. I think this record is a bit more reminiscent of our live show, with different genres and different types of songs.” By Kevin C. Johnson